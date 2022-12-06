DHR Health presents a $1,000 check to the “Share Your Christmas” food and toy drive Tuesday. (ValleyCentral)

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral joined the fight against hunger Tuesday, participating in our annual “Share Your Christmas” drive at two H-E-B locations in the Rio Grande Valley.

DHR Health presents a over-sized check as a donation Tuesday. (ValleyCentral)

We collected non-perishable food and Christmas toys at H-E-B Plus on Parades Line Road in Brownsville and the H-E-B location at Expressway 83 and 2nd Street in McAllen.

Food items are donated the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley and the toys go to Blue Sunday, a nonprofit that helps local children.

Toys collected during the drive are donated to nonprofit Blue Sunday. (ValleyCentral)

ValleyCentral thanks everyone who donated Tuesday for helping us “Share Your Christmas,” making the holidays brighter for families in the Valley.

