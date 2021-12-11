Made in the RGV: Man with a passion, love for community commits to growing business

Courtesy: Warbler Coffee Co.

📷: Monica Uribe

(Instagram: @moniblossom)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Feeling a sense of community and passion, a local man commits to his growing small business and launches Warbler Coffee.

Omar Garza is the owner of Warbler coffee, a local coffee company that now specializes in catering.

Warbler Coffe began as a passion for caffeine when Garza began learning to create cold brew for friends, family, and co-workers.

Working in a variety of jobs throughout his life Garza, decided to go all-in with his business.

“It was a long journey to get here, but I also feel in a lot of ways this is where I was meant to be. I explored a lot of career options… but coffee was always something that was always there.”

Like many small businesses during the pandemic, Garza was able to invest more time into his business as the world stood at a still.

The 30-year-old business owner learned to create new drink options with the assistance of his girlfriend, Samantha Hilton, to who Garza credits most of his support.

As word of mouth began to spread and friends told friends, Garza began to grow a stronger following.

With a following and the support of his community, Garza decided to fully invest his time into their small business in the May of 2020.

Saying goodbye to his career in education in October of 2020, giving the company an official name.

“It was just kind of this urge like ‘hey this is growing I love coffee, I love that we are connecting to people through coffee, and let’s give this a name… This career [teaching] is not where I’m going to grow and this business is in fact where I am going to grow as a person and professionally as well.”

Once fully deciding to launch his business, Garza began to receive an outpour of support. Many requesting new kinds of coffee creations, as well as questions of when they can purchase from the business at in-person events.

“It was really hard to venture off, especially with the pandemic. There wasn’t a market for this or that. It took a while, but after that time we got confident with what we’re doing with coffee. With that, we added more to our menu. Then we hit the markets, and we launched our biggest event at the Brownsville farmers market.”





Courtesy: Warbler Coffee Co.

📷: Monica Uribe

(Instagram: @moniblossom)

While building on the business Garza wanted to keep everything as local as possible, sourcing coffee beans from local business Grind Coffee in Edinburg.

Now with a bigger audience, Warbler Coffee has a mobile coffee cart that they use to cater events and venues.

Moving forward, Garza hopes to grow Warbler Coffees catering operations.

“Being a part of those big moments is something that is just really cool, not only as a business but on a personal level. You are able to just make so many connections, it’s great.

Although Garza does have the ambition to continue growing he plans to take his time as the company will “put quality before its growth.”