BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wanting more in a world shut down, a college student with a love for makeup launched a beauty business during the pandemic.

Victoria Lynn Valenzuela, 21, is the owner of GlamFlutterLashes, a cosmetic shop.

Valenzuela is a full-time college student, studying to earn a degree in teaching while running a small business in her home.

As many in the pandemic searched for answers in a world unknown, Valenzuela found herself wanting more from her everyday passion.

I thought to myself, I need to be more productive. Doing my makeup for taking a couple pictures on instagram wasn’t enough. I can’t go out. So I started researching and then ordered my first batch of lashes and I sold out. So now I make more products! Victoria Lynn Valenzuela

GlamFlutterLashes offers a variety of products including handmade cosmetics such as lip gloss, lip serums, eyebrow serums, and other beauty products.











Courtesy: GlamFlutterLashes

Although the world has found a new norm, Valenzuela continues to find joy in the business.

Now that everything is basically back to normal, I still find it as my hobby to get away. If I’m stressed about something, I will sit at my desk and start filming videos and make products. Victoria Lynn Valenzuela

With the “love for makeup” Valenzuela plans to grow her business further, hoping to one day own a boutique.

It’s something that I really enjoy, I don’t think I will ever stop doing it. Victoria Lynn Valenzuela

To explore more on GlamFlutterLashes, individuals can visit the businesses Instagram HERE.