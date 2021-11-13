Made in the RGV: Inspired by love, local business makes every celebration every bit sweeter

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Inspired by a celebration, Andrea Mendez went to the kitchen and created dessert pieces for her family that eventually made their way across the Rio Grande Valley.

Sweets by Drea is owned by 21-year-old Andrea Mendez, a part-time substitute teacher, and full-time student.

The local dessert shop is a small business that creates cute sweet treats including chocolate-covered strawberries, breakable hearts, hot chocolate bombs and so much more.











While working at the start of the pandemic, Mendez began to lose work at her position in a cosmetics supply store. Realizing she was not happy and not making much money, Mendez decided to quit and begin a new adventure.

Celebrating her parent’s marriage anniversary, Mendez created an assortment of sweets, including chocolate-covered strawberries as a gift.

Wanting to share her work, Mendez posted her assortment of sweets on her personal social media account where she soon received requests and so her journey began.

A friend of Mendez’s requested a custom piece of chocolate strawberries and Sweets by Drea made its debut on more social platforms as Mendez received praise for her sweet works of art.

Seeing them, and seeing how happy they would get receiving them is nice and make me so happy. That is something that keeps me going. Andrea Mendez, owner of Sweets by Drea

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley education student now makes all her orders at the end of her days from class and subbing as a teacher at local schools.

Located in Mission, Mendez receives most of her orders via direct messages, including custom and new pieces of desserts never before created by the business.

I do get custom orders alot, I really enjoy having creative control and seeing what I get to make. Andrea Mendez, owner of Sweets by Drea

Mendez plans on using her experience from subbing to eventually get a job at an IDEA school located in San Antonio as a Middle School Teacher.

Lastly, Mendez plans on continuing her business throughout her career, as she truly enjoys putting a smile on people’s faces during times filled with love and celebration.

To explore more on Sweets By Drea, click here.