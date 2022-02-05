BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A family man launches his small business after three decades of hard work.

Francisco Ochoa also known as “Don Paco” is the owner of Don Paco BBQ Sauce and Dry Rub.

The small business located in Los Fresnos has a variety of products made completely from scratch, including five barbecue sauces, two hot sauces, and one dry rub.











Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Ochoa had an instant passion for culinary art, even making food for friends and family as a child.

Moving to Houston as a teenager, “Don Paco” found the barbecue world and was amazed!

My mom took us out to eat, we went to an all you can eat buffet. We were in heaven. It was barbecue, in Puerto Rico we didnt have that. I went and tried barbecue sauce and I loved it. Francisco Ochoa

Nationally awarded, Ochoa became a certified Chef in 1991, attending school in Iowa.

Attempting to make the best sauce, Ochoa worked on perfecting his recipe for 32 years.

Visiting his daughter at work, the 56-year-old man received feedback from people in the community.

Officially launching his business, his work spoke for itself as he soon found himself booked with orders.

Ochoa not only runs a small business but also manages a store that he owns, repairing aluminum tires.

After receiving an overwhelming amount of support from the community, Paco decided to step back from his business as he needed to learn to manage both.

Don Paco hopes to one day have his sauce on store shelves and retire. In the meantime, he receives his orders through direct messages and traditional word-of-mouth marketing.

To explore more on Don Pacos BBQ Sauce & Dry Rubs, CLICK HERE.