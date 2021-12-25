Made in the RGV: Forgot someone on your list? Shop local for all your last-minute holiday needs

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Although the holiday season is almost gone, it is not too late to buy Christmas gifts for your loved ones!

If your family was out of town or you simply forgot someone on your list, check out these local businesses and the stories behind their incredible owners for all those last-minute holiday gifts!

For the Candle Lover s

Sow Good Candles

Sow Good Candles owner, Portia Lopez, turned a passion for saving the planet into a means to showcase the Hispanic culture and make ends meet. Learn more about Sow Good Candles and Lopez’s story HERE.

Courtesy Photo: Portia Lopez

📷 Sal Castro

Courtesy Photo: Portia Lopez

📷 Sal Castro

Located in San Juan, Sow Good Candles gives candles a whole new twist the integration appreciation for the Hispanic culture.

For the Jewlery Fanatics

Ann Made Clay

Anna Simmers, the owner of Ann Made Clay is a full-time UTRGV Physician Assistant student who creates beautiful and unique pieces of clay jewelry in her free time! Learn more about Ann Made Clay and Simmer’s story HERE.











Courtesy: Ann Made Clay

Run from a cozy apartment in McAllen, Ann Made Clay is a small business that creates small-batch polymer clay jewelry.

For the Animal Lovers and Fur Parents

Chloe’s Bandanas

On the hunt for a cute way to spice up her dog’s style, Erika LeMaster, the owner of Chloe’s Bandanas got to sewing and learned to create bandana creations from the comfort of her home. Learn more about Chloe’s Bandanas and LeMaster’s story HERE.

Courtesy: Vivian Reyes

Courtesy: Vivian Reyes

Courtesy: Erika LeMaster

📷 Sal Castro

Looking to level up your fur babies style? Located in McAllen, Chloe’s Bandanas is a locally owned business that makes stylish bandanas for pets.

For those with a Sweet Tooth

Sweets by Drea

Andrea Mendez, owner of Sweets by Brea, is a part-time substitute teacher, and full-time student who enjoys making delicious desserts for all celebrations. Learn more about Sweets by Drea and Mendez’s story HERE.













Desserts galore, Sweets by Drea, is a small business that makes a variety of sweet treats. Desserts including, chocolate-covered strawberries, hot cocoa bombs, cheesecake cups, and so much more!

Camillas Macaroons

Carolina Cadena, the owner of Camila’s Macaroons, grabbed a whisk and got to work teaching herself how to make macaroons for her daughter’s birthday party! Learn more about Camila’s Macaroons story HERE.





Courtesy: Camila’s Macaroons

A bakery run from the kitchen of a valley home specializes in custom macaroon creations for all birthdays, holidays, and other celebrations!

For Coffee Lovers

Omar Garza, the owner of Warbler coffee said goodbye to a career in education and now specializes in drink creation. Learn more about Warbler Coffee and Garza’s story HERE.





Courtesy: Warbler Coffee Co.

📷: Monica Uribe

(Instagram: @moniblossom)

Locally sourced and created, Warbler Coffee, is a coffee company that now specializes in catering.