Made in the RGV: Business owner finds sense of community in passion for aromatherapy

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A small business owner looking for a creative outlet found a sense of community when launching her business in Brownsville.

Natalia Ochoa, 20, is the owner of Mystic Moon a small business focused on aromatherapy in candles and room sprays.

Ochoa is a full-time student studying business with four part-time jobs and a growing small business.

Moving from Austin back to the Rio Grande Valley, Ochoa started to experiment with candle-making in the summer of 2020 during the early stages of the pandemic.

Having a passion for creativity in art, drawing, etc. Ochoa wanted to find a new creative outlet.

As Ochoa discovered that many candles she purchased carried paraffin wax that is derived from petroleum and coal, she decided to start her next creative project, candle making!

Wanting to create a “cleaner candle” the small business owner got to work and found soy wax.

I love candles, I want to make sure what I’m burning is safe and I know what goes into my candles. Natalia Ochoa, Owner of Mystic Moon

With a love for aromatherapy and crystals, Ochoa carefully pieces together her candles, as for the business owner Mystic Moon candles are a form of art and “are a product for the soul.”

I love making candles! I add my crystals, I add my flowers, so its so much fun for me! I get to design my own candles! I put alot of thought, love, and good intentions into my candles because I’m really proud of what I do. Natalia Ochoa, Owner of Mystic Moon

Courtesy: Mystic Moon

📷: @studiomorenita via Instagram

Although Ochoa originally started her small business as a creative outlet, once Ochoa hit the city she found a stronger passion within the community.

This is something that I really love to do, I love going to the Farmers Markets and meeting people. My favorite thing to do is connect with the community. Natalia Ochoa, Owner of Mystic Moon

As the city of Brownsville continues to grow, Ochoa has been able to meet people from around the United States through community events such as the Brownsville Farmers Market.

Getting to know those who regularly visit the community has given this small business owner a stronger purpose, a sense of community.

The 20-year-old business owner has been able to partner with local businesses, even curating signature scents for a car dealership here in the Rio Grande Valley.

Ochoa hopes to grow her business to her full-time job and is now venturing out to event party favor making, creating candles for baby showers, weddings, etc.

