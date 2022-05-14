MISSON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wanting to help make every moment perfect for a friend’s graduation, a mission woman got to crafting and personalized a cap topper that would launch the start of her career.

Marisela Garcia, 23, is the owner of ToppersByMary, a small business focused on custom and personally designed graduation cap toppers.

Located in Mission, Garcia launched her business after being asked to help make a topper for a close friend.

Posting her first creation on her personal social media account, Garcia found herself with multiple requests.

With a “natural talent” to craft and create, Garcia shortly got into full swing with her business, officially launching in the Spring of 2021.

Garcia shared how she continues to move forward with the growth of her business.

It’s something that I love to do and I have a small community with support. My family has been there since day one and now they are my main supporters, my siblings even work with me! Marisela Garcia

In a group of four, Garcia works with all three of her siblings to create the custom graduation toppers.

ToppersByMary hopes to grow from a single business owner to all four siblings within the next year.

For more information on ToppersByMary, CLICK HERE.