Clear the Shelters/Desocupar los Albergues is a KVEO-TV, NBC and Telemundo 40 public service campaign. It will take place during the month of August 2020.

NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations (NBC and Telemundo owned stations) today announced that its Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign will run from August 1 to August 31. To help individuals and communities continue to practice safe social distancing measures, the stations’ month-long “Adopt & Donate” effort will feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters/rescues. This is the sixth consecutive year that NBC and Telemundo owned stations present their popular pet adoption initiative to communities nationwide. Since 2015, NBC and Telemundo owned stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 410,000 pets find new homes. Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.



This year’s Clear The Shelters’ “Adopt & Donate” campaign features returning partners WeRescue and GreaterGood.org, and new partner 24PetWatch. Users can use the WeRescue iOS app to locate adoptable pets near their zip code, submit their pet adoption applications through shelters’ websites, and ask questions directly to shelters. Individuals who are interested in donating to a shelter/rescue, please visit GreaterGood.org’s Clear The Shelters donation site ClearTheSheltersFund.org. In addition, 24PetWatch is enabling shelters to increase their exposure through 24Petshelter.com/cleartheshelter, a free website providing a full list of participating shelters and their adoptable pets along with a link to contact them.



Total funds donated to shelters/rescues and the total number of pets adopted from virtual platforms and any in-person adoption events will be announced by the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations after August 31.

The participating locations in the Rio Grande Valley include:

ISABEL Y. GARCIA ANIMAL SHELTER

262 Woody Lane Port Isabel, TX

Phone: (956) 943-3888

HUMANE SOCIETY OF HARLINGEN

1106 Markowsky Ave Harlingen, TX

Phone: (956) 425-7297

Hours: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

PALM VALLEY ANIMAL SOCIETY

2451 N. Expressway 281 Edinburg, TX

Phone: (956) 720-4563

Hours: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM

YAQUI ANIMAL RESCUE

500 Venecia Dr

Sullivan City, TX

Phone: (956) 600-4212

Hours: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM