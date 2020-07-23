NBC 23 Meteorologist

Connect with Chris



Chris Ramirez is a meteorologist for NBC 23’s Valley Storm Team. Prior to joining KVEO, Chris was part of the weather team at our sister station, KSAN-TV in San Angelo, TX from January 2018 to July 2020. Chris started his time in San Angelo as the KSAN weekend meteorologist/digital content producer and was eventually promoted to chief meteorologist.

A native of Houston, TX, Chris’s fascination with news and weather started in third grade at Aldine ISD’s Smith Academy, at the time, a magnet school for communication and technology. Participating in the daily campus newscasts at the school, Chris was exposed to public speaking at a young age. Chris is no stranger to severe weather and living through it. Chris confirmed his passion for meteorology when his family was displaced by one of Houston’s devastating tropical storms in 2001, Tropical Storm Allison.

After high school Chris attended Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi and received a B.S in environmental science with a concentration in policy and regulations. At A&M Corpus Christi, Chris discovered his passion for environmental conservation. He was offered a position in the Mickey Leland Internship Program with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, where he assisted on high profile environmental investigations in the Office of Compliance and Enforcement in Corpus Christi.



After graduation from Texas A&M – Corpus Christi, Chris relocated to Mississippi to pursue a second degree, this time in operational and broadcast meteorology at Mississippi State University. After his first year there , Chris was offered a meteorology internship back home in Houston with KTRK-TV, the ABC affiliate.

In 2019, Chris was invited by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to serve on the 2019 Texas Environmental Excellence Awards Blue Ribbon Committee in Austin.

Whether on air or online at ValleyCentral.com, Chris is strongly determined to keep the residents of the Rio Grande Valley ahead of what mother nature throws at us.