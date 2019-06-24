Charro Days celebrates the bonds of friendship between Matamoros, Mexico and Brownsville, TX. The tradition began in 1938 and has continued for over eighty five years now.

Charro Days begins on Thursday, February 19, 2022 thru March 6, 2022. Below is a list of events occurring during the celebrations. CHARRO DAYS FESTIVITIES Baile del Sol Street Dance Official Kick-Off Februry 19 @ 1pm, 455 E. Elizabeth St

FREE ADMISSION. Charro Days Art Contest February 17th – February 29th Amigoland Convention Center CHARRO DAYS DANCE EVENTS Noche Mexicana Thursday, February 24th, 6pm, Amigoland Convention Center

Fiesta Costume Ball Saturday, February 26th, 8pm,Amigoland Convention Center

CHARRO DAYS PARADES Illuminated Night Parade Friday, February 25, 2022 7pm Color Guard Parade Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:30pm Grand International Parade Saturday, February 26, 2022 1pm All parades go down Elizabeth St. through Historic Downtown Brownsville