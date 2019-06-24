Charro Days celebrates the bonds of friendship between Matamoros, Mexico and Brownsville, TX. The tradition began in 1938 and has continued for over eighty five years now.
Charro Days begins on Thursday, February 19, 2022 thru March 6, 2022. Below is a list of events occurring during the celebrations.
|CHARRO DAYS FESTIVITIES
|Baile del Sol Street Dance Official Kick-Off
|Februry 19 @ 1pm, 455 E. Elizabeth St
FREE ADMISSION.
|Charro Days Art Contest
|February 17th – February 29th Amigoland Convention Center
|CHARRO DAYS DANCE EVENTS
|Noche Mexicana
|Thursday, February 24th, 6pm, Amigoland Convention Center
|Fiesta Costume Ball
|Saturday, February 26th, 8pm,Amigoland Convention Center
|CHARRO DAYS PARADES
|Illuminated Night Parade
|Friday, February 25, 2022 7pm
|Color Guard Parade
|Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:30pm
|Grand International Parade
|Saturday, February 26, 2022 1pm
|All parades go down Elizabeth St. through Historic Downtown Brownsville