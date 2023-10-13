PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Progreso school board President Francisco “Frank” Alanis was arrested on Friday by Homeland Security Investigations during a federal drug trafficking investigation.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Alanis was arrested on Friday.

CBS 4 News contacted Homeland Security Investigations, which declined to release any information and referred a request for comment to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Federal agents raided Alanis’ home Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, Homeland Security Investigations, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, local constables and other law enforcement officers remained on the scene.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more details on ValleyCentral.com as they become available.