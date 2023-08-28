McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A smuggler known as “Mexican James” was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison last week.

Naseem “Mexican James” Khayyata, 43 of Merida, Mexico, managed a drug trafficking organization that shipped cocaine from McAllen to Indiana and Illinois.

“I’m actually very thankful for being arrested. Truly saved my life,” Khayyata said on Aug. 23, when he appeared before U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez for sentencing. “I don’t know what decisions I would have made or where I’d be right now if I wasn’t arrested.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jesse Salazar, who prosecuted the case, compared Khayyata’s life story to a movie.

“We wonder how he got from where he was and some of the things that he had to where he ended up,” Salazar said.

Khayyata lived in Indiana and California, according to court records. At some point, he moved to Merida and started working for a drug trafficking organization.

To provide cover for cocaine shipments, the organization rented warehouses and set up a network of bogus transportation businesses in the United States.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Texas Department of Public Safety started investigating the organization in April 2008.

Agents identified two women, Shanika Burke and Chelsea Madill, who rented warehouses for the organization.

In May 2018, agents watched a trucker meet Madill outside a warehouse in McAllen.

After the trucker left, agents conducted a traffic stop and searched the trailer. They found nearly 63 pounds of cocaine.

“Following the seizure, on or about May 31, 2018, MADILL traveled to Merida, Yucatan, Mexico,” according to the criminal complaint against her. “DEA agents conducted surveillance on MADILL upon arrival in Merida, and observed MADILL meet with the leader of the DTO, who is based in Mexico.”

Madill pleaded guilty in August 2019. A grand jury indicted Khayyata less than five months later.

“I’ve been incarcerated going on four years,” Khayyata said on Aug. 23, when he returned to court for sentencing. “I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on my entire life’s decisions and dissect my personality traits that contributed to all my negative choices.”

Faced with a lengthy prison sentence, Khayyata decided to plead guilty and cooperated with the government.

“I want the government to know that they’ll always have my full cooperation,” Khayyata said. “Whether it’s today or 50 years from now in any case I can assist with.”

Attorney Belia A. Peña of McAllen, who represented Khayyata, said he took full responsibility.

“He is requesting house arrest because this was a non-violent crime,” Peña said. “He is asking for time served.”

The U.S. Sentencing Commission guidelines, however, recommended 210 to 262 months in prison. Khayyata’s cooperation with the government reduced the recommended sentence to 140 to 174 months.

Alvarez, the federal judge, settled on 155 months.

“When I’m looking at this, Mr. Khayyata, I’m troubled by somebody who has the potential — the good, positive potential that you have — to do good,” Alvarez said. “And rather than doing that, they go down this path.”

Khayyata had the opportunity to use his skills and talents to help the community, Alvarez said. Instead, he caused harm.

“So hopefully, Mr. Khayyata, you recognize that the better course is to stay on the right side of the law,” Alvarez said. “Despite the fact that you obviously have the talent to get away with otherwise illegal conduct — as you did for some time here.”