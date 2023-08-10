PROGRESO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On a cold Thursday night in January, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office dispatched two deputies to the Progreso International Bridge.

Progreso Mayor Gerardo “Jerry” Alanis and his brother, Progreso school board President Francisco “Frank” Alanis, had just returned from Mexico.

They appeared to be drunk, according to statements U.S. Customs and Border Protection provided to the Sheriff’s Office, but they had driven across the bridge anyway.

Deputy Ruben Gallegos wanted to arrest the Alanis brothers, but Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra decided they should be cited and released instead.

“All this — resisting arrest with the federal agents and causing a big show — that, in and of itself, with any other individuals, they would have gone to jail for that, right,” Gallegos told Deputy Apolonio Segura III, who accompanied him to the bridge that night. “Or we would have worked a case.”

Gallegos was furious, but he followed instructions. The Alanis brothers received citations for public intoxication and were released.

“I want it to be clear, because this is public records,” Gallegos said, referring to his body camera, which recorded the incident. “When they come, I want them to know that Deputy Gallegos didn’t want to do it this way. But he was told to.”

CBS 4 Investigates obtained more than two hours of body camera video recorded by Gallegos and Segura. The video, which the Sheriff’s Office released under the Texas Public Information Act, shows how the Alanis brothers avoided arrest.

THE BRIDGE

At some point between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Jan. 26, a white Kia sedan crossed the Progreso International Bridge.

Frank Alanis, the president of the Progreso school board, was behind the wheel.

“I asked him what he was bringing back,” Customs and Border Protection Officer Ricardo Reyes told the deputies, according to body camera video released to CBS 4 Investigates. “He said: ‘Nothing.’”

Reyes, who once worked in a bar, could see what appeared to be a tall, clear glass in the center console. Reyes asked if the glass contained alcohol.

“And he said: ‘Yes. So?’” Reyes said, recalling the conversation.

Reyes told Frank Alanis that he should not be drinking and driving.

“And he said: ‘And?’” Reyes said.

Reyes sent Frank Alanis for a secondary inspection.

“I could tell he was — I could smell the alcohol coming from his breath,” Reyes said, adding that Frank Alanis appeared to be “under the influence.”

Officers detained Frank Alanis after he became belligerent and refused to follow instructions.

Minutes later, Jerry Alanis, the 30-year-old mayor of Progreso, showed up driving a black BMW sedan.

Jerry Alanis sped into the secondary inspection area, parked his car and demanded to see his brother, according to a Customs and Border Protection officer who witnessed the incident.

Officers asked Jerry Alanis to leave. He refused.

“And he became combative,” the Customs and Border Protection officer said, according to the body camera video. “We had to take him down.”

Customs and Border Protection refused to release any information about the incident, citing “privacy reasons.” The Alanis brothers also declined to comment.

After speaking with the officers, Gallegos decided to arrest the Alanis brothers for resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, and driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor.

Sheriff Guerra, however, had already received a call from Progreso police Chief Cesar Solis, who asked if he could pick up the Alanis brothers.

It remains unclear who told Solis the Alanis brothers had been detained. Solis declined to comment.

The sheriff directed the deputies to issue citations for public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, instead.

Citations issued to Francisco “Frank” Alanis and Gerardo “Jerry” Alanis, which were later downgraded to warnings.

“And, again, I’m only passing down the — like I said, it was the sheriff that was on the other line,” a sergeant told Deputy Gallegos, according to his body camera video, which captured the conversation.

Guerra said he decided the Alanis brothers should not be charged with driving while intoxicated because the Progreso bridge is privately owned. To convict them, prosecutors would be required to prove the Alanis brothers operated a motor vehicle in a “public place.”

Politics didn’t play any role in the decision, Guerra said, adding that he doesn’t know the Alanis brothers.

PUBLIC PLACE

According to the Texas Penal Code, a public place is “any place to which the public or a substantial group of the public has access and includes, but is not limited to, streets, highways, and the common areas of schools, hospitals, apartment houses, office buildings, transport facilities, and shops.”

Access is the key issue, said attorney Rene A. Flores of Mission, who frequently represents people charged with driving while intoxicated.

During the past three decades, courts in Texas determined that business parking lots, privately owned roads and streets in gated neighborhoods may be considered public places.

“Indeed, the definition of ‘public place’ is open ended, leaving to the courts the discretion to expand that definition where appropriate,” according to an opinion published by the Third Court of Appeals in 1995, when justices determined Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin was a public place.

Guerra said he believed the Progreso bridge, which is owned by a private company and operated by the federal government, isn’t a public place.

Access to the bridge is controlled by Customs and Border Protection, and members of the public must stay in designated areas.

Guerra said he asked a county prosecutor about the issue years ago, and the prosecutor informed him it wasn’t a public place.

Officers had to wait for motorists to exit the bridge and enter a public road before they could make an arrest, Guerra said.

In an interview, Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios​ initially agreed with Guerra. After researching the issue, Palacios reversed himself and concluded the bridge is actually a public place.

“The way I look at the law. The way we researched it — and we had a couple attorneys look into it — it’s gonna be a public place,” Palacios said, adding that prosecutors spent a couple days looking at the law. “The fact that they made that call or whoever made that call? They’re police officers. They’re not attorneys. So, from here on out, I think we’re going to consider that a public place.”

CBS 4 News told Guerra that Palacios had re-examined the issue and concluded the bridge is a public place.

“Now, talking with the DA and getting further guidance from him, we’ll take a look at cases that come through the Progreso Port of Entry,” Guerra said.

WRITTEN WARNINGS

That conclusion arrived long after the Alanis brothers had been released.

On his way out, Frank Alanis bragged about how much his Rolex watch cost and told the Customs and Border Protection officers: “You’ll hear from me.”

And they did.

Less than three minutes after he left the building, Frank Alanis attempted to come back and continue arguing with the Customs and Border Protection officers. A deputy warned him to stay in the police chief’s truck.

“I think we’re being retaliated,” Frank Alanis said, his speech noticeably slurred.

Jerry Alanis also had a few parting words.

“See you in court,” Jerry Alanis said. “See you in court.”

The Sheriff’s Office, though, changed the citations to warnings because the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure doesn’t allow officers to cite and release people for public intoxication.

As a result, the Alanis brothers never had to appear in court or pay a fine. They simply drove away with the police chief — back to Progreso.