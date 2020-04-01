NBC 23 Evening Anchor
Sydney Hernandez is a proud Rio Grande Valley native happy to be anchoring in her hometown!
Sydney was raised in Mission, Texas, and is a graduate of La Joya I.S.D.
Sydney attended Texas A&M University – Kingsville and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a double bachelors degree in Journalism and Mass Communications.
Prior to returning home, Sydney worked as a reporter for KWKT-TV, the FOX affiliate in Waco, Texas, where she focused on Military and Crime in the Fort Hood-Killeen area.
Sydney also interned at KOB 4 News in Albuquerque, NM, where she wrote stories online and for the daily newscasts.
Because she has lived her life in a border town, Sydney is passionate about immigration stories.
She also enjoys going on runs and playing with her pet Yorkie, ‘Moo’ and Blue Heeler rescue, ‘Boy.’