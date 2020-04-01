CBS 4 Meteorologist

Jim Danner is the meteorologist for CBS 4 Valley Storm Team from 5-7 AM and CBS 4 Valley At Noon. Jim has been forecasting the weather for almost 30 years and has worked at TV stations in San Antonio, Amarillo, Minneapolis, Austin, and now the Rio Grande Valley.

Jim had wanted to be a TV Meteorologist since he was in 3rd grade, and while he has worked in other industries unrelated to weather, his true passion has been weather observing and forecasting and has been referred to as a true weather geek.

He is also a born and raised Texan, having been born in Kingsville and spent most of his grade school years up the road in Carrizo Springs. If you want to know all about Texas weather, he can talk about it for hours. Jim has witnessed Texas hurricanes, rare south Texas snowstorms, and chased tornadoes in the Texas Panhandle up into Oklahoma and Kansas.

