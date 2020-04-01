Weekend Anchor/Reporter

Jeremiah Wilcox was born and raised in Detroit, MI. He earned his journalism degree from Wayne State University in the Motor City. During college, he was able to land an internship at MSNBC’s Political talk show Morning Joe.

He also secured an internship with NBC 4 New York where produced an in-depth news story on preserving the polish community in a section in Brooklyn.

Before moving to the Valley, Jeremiah was a reporter at the CBS affiliate in Rochester, Minnesota. He reported on the struggles of the farming industry, covered crimes as well as being on the frontlines of severe weather. Some of his favorite stories are the ones impacting the local Somali community in Minnesota.

Before his stop in the land of 10,000 lakes, he was a production assistant at MSNBC show Morning Joe.

In his free time, you can find Jeremiah walking his dog Bloom, trying local taco shops or jogging in the community. Jeremiah enjoys exploring, so if you see him around feel free to say “Hi.”