Sports Reporter / Anchor

Connect with Daniel



A Valley native, Daniel Esteve joined the Valley’s Sports team after spending four years studying sports broadcasting at the University of Missouri with hopes of one day making it to television.

During his time in school, Daniel worked as both a news and sports reporter/anchor for KOMU 8 News before joining the ValleyCentral sports team as the weekend anchor and reporter in September of 2018.

What better place to start a career than at home? Daniel is thrilled to cover any and all sports around his hometown, while shining a light on the incredible athletes and stories that make up the area.

Catch him taking bad shots on the basketball court or watching Mizzou and Dallas sports when he’s off the clock.

And if you’ve got a great story, don’t be shy! Email Daniel at DEsteve@nexstar.tv