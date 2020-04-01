NBC 23 Evening Anchor

Clara Benitez joined CBS 4 in August of 2018. Born and raised in San Diego, California, where she left the beautiful beaches of Southern California to pursue her degree in Arizona.

She moved to Phoenix to attend the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

There she double minored in Meteorology and Transborder Studies focusing on the US-Mexican border, immigration and trans-national issues.

Clara is bilingual and has covered reported on deported veterans living in Mexico, bio-metric technology at the San Diego-San Ysidro pedestrian crossing.

Her love for international stories continued where she reported in her mother’s hometown of Queretaro, Mexico. There she investigated the Mexican States universal health care system which has helped many poor communities living La Sierra Gorda maintain an excellent health compared to those living in the city.

Clara is Mexican and Honduran, she loves spicy food, hiking and listening to music.

