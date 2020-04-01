CBS 4 Evening Anchor

Chris Jacobs joined the CBS 4 news team in May of 2018. He is proud to call the Rio Grande Valley home.

Originally from Houston, he graduated from the University of Houston with a communications degree. While in school, he completed two internships at KPRC and KHOU, where he developed a love for storytelling.

Chris’ first job out of college was in Victoria, Texas, where he covered Hurricane Harvey, the Sutherland Springs shooting and the arson of the Victoria Islamic Center.

When not working, Chris loves to play guitar, go to the beach or cheer for any Houston sports team.

Connect with Chris on Facebook and Twitter