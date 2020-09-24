Local distillery opens its doors as the first moonshine shop since the 1920’s

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (KVEO) — It has been a long journey for one man to bring a distillery to the Rio Grande Valley.

There hasn’t been a local distillery in the RGV since the 1920’s.

“Just want to share a little bit of our hillbilly culture to the people here,” said owner Jerrod Henry.

Just off ocean boulevard in Los Fresnos, artist Hector Guerra is adding the final touch to the sign.

“The funniest part is seeing it coming together at the end,” said Guerra.

Rio Grande Distillery will open its doors to the public on September 25. Before they were a distillery, they switched operations to make hand sanitizer at the height of the pandemic.

“Bringing down and selling a total of 9,000 gallons. We donated a lot to our different missions to our EMT’s we sold it at a discount for our first responders. The idea is to not make a lot of money but to help protect and do our part for the community,” said Henry.

Now, Henry is going back to his roots to offer a unique experience for residents in the RGV.

“This is about as old school as it gets,” he said. “Get about 20 gallons of white mule moonshine liquor.”

John Caddell is the pit master, manning the smoke house.

“I’m proud of him for doing this. To be on a tv show one day the next day you’re opening up a distillery especially in a place where there’s no distillery’s,” he said.

When you walk in the building, you’ll see a mural over the machine. It’s Henry tribute to the one man who popularized the art of moonshining.

“An old moonshiner from Maggie Valley North Carolina named Popcorn Sudden. He’s kind of the guy who brought it out from guys hiding back in the woods,” said Henry.

The distillery will officially open to the public on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 pm.

