Brownsville PUB educates residents about Public Power Week

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) is hosting Public Power Week. It is an attempt to save power Rio Grande Valley wide and nationally all week.

BPUB will be hosting a series of events to teach residents how to use less energy as well as information on lineman and how to teach children to conserve as well as the benefits of using less energy.

Cleiri Quezada, Brownsville Public Utilities Board said, “This is a fun way of them learning how to save energy at home. With everyone staying home and working from home, we want to find ways for them to learn how to save energy.”

On Friday, Oct. 9, BPUB will be having a virtual tour of the Silas Ray Power Plant and the Rio Grande substation. Registration for the virtual tour can be done here.