Brice Helms

Multimedia Journalist

Brice was born and raised in Allen, Texas before attending college at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism. During his time at the University of Arkansas, Brice worked as a producer and reporter for UATV News, the campus news station. It was during his time at UATV that Brice discovered his passion for storytelling.

Brice is also a huge Arkansas Razorbacks sports fan, and worked for the Razorback Sports Network his Junior and Senior years at UARK. There he worked on dozens of nationally televised sporting events for the SEC Network, solidifying his love of live television production.