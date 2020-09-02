NBC 23 Morning News Anchor

Brenda Matute joined the NBC 23 – KVEO team as a Morning News Anchor in August 2020. Brenda is a PROUD Houston native who received her bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Houston.

Prior to moving to the Rio Grande Valley, Brenda was a Reporter in Corpus Christi. In 2016 she began her career in West Texas as a Morning Show Producer, and then moving into a Reporter role in 2017.

While in college, Brenda interned at ESPN Radio 97.5 where she met and worked with several professional athletes and sports anchors. But don’t ask her to shoot a free throw or spiral a football… unless you want to be disappointed.

News has been Brenda’s passion from a young age, and she enjoys reporting on all things RGV. When she’s not putting stories together, she’s reading, jogging at the park, or enjoying a Houston sports team take home a W. If you see her out in the community, don’t be shy, make sure to say hi!

For more follow her on Facebook: @BrendaMatuteHD or Twitter: @HDmatute or Instagram: @HDmatute