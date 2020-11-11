San Diego County back to more stringent COVID-19 restrictions

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — As of midnight, churches, restaurants and theaters are to stop all indoor activities as San Diego County takes a step back into more stringent COVID-19 preventive measures.

According to the state of California, San Diego County has exceeded the permissible case rate for the second week in a row triggering the more restrictive virus protective protocols.

For the current week, it had 8.9 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents. Last week it was 7.4. The benchmark is seven cases per 100,000.

Restaurants and churches may operate but only outdoors and under social distancing guidelines.

The County’s public health officer, Wilma Wooten has said retail operations, including indoor shopping centers, will be limited to 25% of building capacity, down from the current 50%.

Schools will be restricted to distance learning but K-12 schools, already in session, can continue, Wooten said.

The county must go three consecutive weeks under the seven positive cases per 100,000 ratio to relax the measures.

San Diego County health officials reported 401 new COVID-19 infections Monday, raising the region’s total to 60,570 cases. No new deaths were reported Monday and the death toll remained at 908.

The County of San Diego will issue more guidelines later today.

