RGV CBP agents seize more than $1.9 million worth of drugs

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents seized nearly $2 million-dollars worth of drugs the past four days.

These substances include, marijuana, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

On Sunday, Rio Grande City agents “witnessed a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup travel south towards the banks of the Rio Grande where multiple subjects began to load bundles of drugs into the pickup,” read the press release.

When agents approached the vehicle, the driver fled and swam back to Mexico. Agents discovered $238K worth of marijuana.

On Monday, Nov. 2, McAllen CBP agents and Border Patrol K-9 units found foot tracks and discovered a group of smugglers. Agents seized $184K worth of marijuana.

Additionally that Monday evening, Brownsville CBP agents responded to a “suspected drug smuggling attempt”. CBP and K-9 units were able to find $78K worth of marijuana.

Tuesday, Nov. 3, RGV sector agents responded to an incident reported Monday evening near La Casita, Texas. Upon arrival, agents discovered an abandoned backpack and $635K worth of fentanyl.

Last Saturday, agents at the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint seized more than $775K of methamphetamine.

