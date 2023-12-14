BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Border Report) — For 26 years, the Brownsville Cultural Foundation has promoted nonprofits and philanthropic giving in this South Texas border town.

But as it expands, it’s also changing its name to reflect how it is branching out to serve the entire Rio Grande Valley.

The organization’s new name is the Rio Grande Valley Philanthropic Foundation and its mission is to help promote generous giving for nonprofits and worthy organizations that serve border communities in four South Texas counties, its longtime director told Border Report this week.

“It’s not so much a new mission. It’s the same mission of trying to inspire and facilitate and inform for local philanthropy, and the promotion of local philanthropy, which we’ve done all these years in Brownsville,” Executive Director Diane Milliken-Garza said. “It seems to be the community consensus now that we need to be one voice one region, and we so much agree with that. So we’ve decided to expand to the whole region with the same mission to foster and inspire local philanthropy.”

Diane Milliken-Garza shows the new logo for the renamed Rio Grande Valley Philanthropic Foundation, formerly the Brownsville Community Foundation. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Milliken-Garza serves as a commissioner on the Texas Commission on the Arts and was appointed in 2021 by Gov. Greg Abbott.

She often champions border culture and arts and travels across the Rio Grande to meet with leaders in Mexico to promote cross-border culture.

“When you think about what philanthropy really is, it’s giving back. It’s supporting,” she said. “In a region, in a smaller area, it means supporting and promoting all of the nonprofits that provide the services that are actually really woven into the fabric of our community.”

As a community foundation nonprofit, the organization helps donors maximize tax exemptions.

“That’s a good way to foster local philanthropy because a lot of us give — all of us give in some way, shape or form. But we don’t necessarily get the credit for it that will enable us to get more. And that’s part of what a community foundation does,” she said.

This can include helping patrons set up a donor-advised fund, or a charitable investment account, to help their favorite charity.

These funds need to be maintained and operated by a nonprofit sponsoring organization — like RGV Philanthropic Foundation — according to the IRS.

RGV Philanthropic Foundation earlier this week was part of the first set of computer tablet giveaways as part of a federal grant program for qualifying students in Brownsville Independent School District. Students also will get free Internet service, and Milliken-Garza said this multi-million-dollar grant program is expanding to many more school districts on the border.

This is part of the Federal Communication Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program to expand broadband to qualifying low-income families, she said.

She said about 800 families in Brownsville, so far, have benefited from this program, and she expects hundreds more along the border to qualify in upcoming months.

More information can be found at RGVPF.org.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at SSanchez@BorderReport.com.