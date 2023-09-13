EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The Jalisco cartel purportedly threatened singer Peso Pluma ahead of his performance next month in Tijuana.

According to the Los Angeles Times and El Sol De Tijuana, and several news portals, three narcomantas — threats written on cloth banners — appeared early Tuesday in Tijuana, where the singer is scheduled to perform on Oct. 14 at Estadio Caliente as part of his “Doble P México Tour.”

The Tijuana newspaper reported that the city of Tijuana is investigating the cartel banners as the mayor and city officials consider canceling the concert out of safety concerns.

One of the purported banners, images of which have been posted by Mexican news media and shared widely on social media, warns that if Peso Pluma performs it will be his final show. It is signed CJNG, short for Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

Peso Pluma, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, performed on Tuesday during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. He was nominated for Best New Artist and Song of the Sumer for “La Bebe (Remix)” with Yng Lvcas.