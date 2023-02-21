WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott met with Texas state officials and law enforcement agencies in a roundtable discussion focused on border security at the Weslaco DPS headquarters.

The Texas Governor was joined by Senator Brian Birdwell, DPS State Troopers, and many others with updates on Operation Lone Star and the ongoing border crisis.

“If you’re coming to the United States of America, and you’re thinking about crossing our border, and you’re thinking about making your border crossing in the State of Texas, you’re picking the wrong State to enter into,” Abbott said.

This was the message Abbott is sending in this roundtable discussion when it comes to border security.

Abbott says he’s listed border security as an emergency item in this legislative session.

With Title 42 set to expire in May, Abbott is proactively focusing on Texans and the border.

“According to federal estimates themselves they said that once Title 42 is eliminated we can expect up to 18,000 people crossing the border a day, calculate that and that would be more than 6 million people crossing the border a year,” Abbott said.

Officials also spoke about the cartels and the many drugs that have been seized with the illegal border crossings.

“As border residents, as Texans, we expect safe and orderly communities,” Rep. Ryan Guillen of Starr County said.

Leaders with DPS also say they have seized numerous amounts of fentanyl along with 19 tons of meth which could have killed and affected so many lives.

“There’s no more experimentation, those days are gone, the cartels don’t care about your kids those days are gone, the cartels car about making money period,” Director of Texas Department of Public Safety Steve McCraw said.

Border officials say they have their hands full.

“The border patrol is already overwhelmed with the mass numbers of migrants coming across that’s pulling them off the line as the governor said, they are inside doing the processing which has created these massive gaps which is why you see Texas military and DPS out there trying to fill those gaps,” Border Czar Mike Banks said.

“This pass year, we saw the highest number of illegal immigrants ever who were apprehended coming across our border,” Abbott said.

Officials with the United Stated National Guard shared how they continue to have 72 miles of fencing, boat teams monitoring the waters and helicopters getting a bird’s eye view with the ongoing activity at the border.