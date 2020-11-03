Former Edinburg BP agent sentenced for cocaine distribution

Daniel Polanco from Edinburg found guilty by Houston jury on drug trafficking. (Source: Customs Border and Protection)

EDINBURG/HOUSTON, Texas (KVEO) – Daniel Polanco, 39, and former Border Patrol (BP) agent from Edinburg is serving a 166-month sentence followed by five years of supervised release after a Houston federal jury found him guilty.

Polanco is charged with “cocaine distribution and making false statements,” read the U.S. Department of Justice press release.

His second trail was held early March and was again found guilty for threatening a federal agent.

U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison knew of the threat Polanco made to bodily harm against another agent who was investigating the drug trafficking conspiracy.

The former BP officer was heavily involved in “a drug trafficking conspiracy, abused and exploited his position of trust as a law enforcement officer… and provided false statements to federal agents during the course of the investigation,” said in the press release.

The investigation of the drug trafficking began in 2011 where the jury heard of Polanco’s assistance to facilitate the distribution of more than 15 kilograms of cocaine in April 2013.

The drug trafficking investigation has led to the arrest and prosecution of 20 individuals including six law enforcement officers.

Polanco will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.