Fire engine flies off Tijuana bridge, injuring 3 firefighters

Border Report

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

Tijuana fire engine flies off bridge near the border injuring three firefighters. (Courtesy: Daniel Andrade)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — A firetruck flew off a bridge just south of the international border, injuring three firefighters who miraculously survived the 20-foot plunge.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Three firefighters were injured when their truck plunged off a bridge just south of the international border between San Diego and Tijuana. (Courtesy: Daniel Andrade)

It’s believed a diesel spill on the roadway caused the driver of the fire engine to lose control and drive through a concrete barrier that could not prevent the truck from going over.

The three firefighters thrown from the engine were hospitalized and are reportedly in stable condition.

