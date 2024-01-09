SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Two former police officers from the interior of Mexico crossed the border Monday morning after an ordeal that began in October when members of a cartel kidnapped and tortured them.

The two officers, a father and daughter who worked for the same police department, told Border Report their lives changed when a cartel moved into their town demanding officers work for them.

They shared their story under the condition their names and their hometown and destination in the U.S. not be made public, something Border Report agreed to keep private.

“They started beating us, torturing us, they put a bag over my head and started to suffocate me,” said the female police officer. “They pointed a gun at my stomach saying they were going to shoot me unless me and my father agreed to work with them.”

Unnamed father and daughter, both former police officers in Mexico, discuss their plight with a Border Report crew before departing for U.S. where they are seeking asylum. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

She said the assault went on for a few hours until their captors left.

At that point, they managed to escape out of the back of a house where they were being kept, fleeing into a lush hillside and spending the night in the jungle.

After the sun rose, they ran to their house where they picked up a few belongings while convincing two other family members to leave with them.

They initially went to a home belonging to a relative in the state of Jalisco, gathering money and a few other things.

The daughter, her mother and a sibling split from the father the rest of the way until Christmas when they reunited in Tijuana.

After spending a few weeks at the Agape Shelter, they were able to cross the border to seek asylum Monday morning.

They entered the U.S. through PedWest at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

“We can never go back,” said the woman. “We fear for our relatives still back home.”

Both officers said their hometown had been spared from cartels and their violence until a few months ago when “a bad element” moved in.

“It was very peaceful and quiet,” said the father. “I was a police officer for 19 years, we were never involved in anything illegal or corrupt, our department was very honest and hardworking.”

He and his daughter described how 13 fellow officers, including their two bosses, were killed by organized crime when they refused to work for the cartel.

News accounts show that in late October, 13 police officers were ambushed and killed in the state of Guerrero.

“If not for the grace of God, we would’ve been killed too,” said the daughter.

The two officers and family members said they plan to live with relatives in the U.S. in a city on the East Coast.

Like most asylum-seekers, they have been given court dates to begin their cases, a process that could take years to be resolved.