California mom pleads for help finding son who went to Tijuana but never returned

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Monya Mitchell hasn’t seen her son in four months.

On Wednesday, she stood on a pedestrian bridge at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and looked south toward the city of Tijuana wondering if her son is out there somewhere.

Mitchell said her son Demond Mitchell, who lives in Escondido, Calif., about 45 minutes north of the border, traveled to Tijuana with a woman he had just met but never came home.

Monya Mitchell is Demond Mitchell’s mother. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Monya Mitchell blames the woman for luring her son to Mexico. She says the woman has returned to the U.S. but refuses to say anything, and now she’s nowhere to be found.

“It’s unsettling,” Monya Mitchell said. “One of the things I’m finding out there are so many missing persons that go missing in Mexico … Seems like an area where people can be lured and harmed.”

She says she has been getting text messages from her son’s phone, but she’s convinced it’s not Demond sending the texts.

“One says, ‘Get a $300 Vanilla Visa gift card, I will receive it and I will come home,'” she said. “Whoever has his phone is extorting not only me but his contacts for money.”

Monya Mitchell Davis looking toward Tijuana Mexico. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Mitchell, who lives in San Diego, says she has been in contact with Tijuana police and the Escondido Police Department, but so far nothing has turned up.

Border Report contacted Escondido police, who said they can’t confirm whether Mitchell is in Mexico and have directed his mother to the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana since it has the ability to work with investigators south of the border on missing person cases like this one.

“I just want to know where it happened, if something happened, is he hurt, is he in Mexico, is he harmed. He was lured there that is clear I just need help,” she said. “This is a super cry for help, I just plead with the public. It’s unbearable and I know my son did not just disappear.”

Demond Mitchell is African American, in his 40s, 5′-10″ tall and about 200 pounds with black hair. He has the name Kevin tattooed on one arm along with an image of “a lady.”

Monya Mitchell says she’s in the process of hiring a private investigator in Mexico and plans on visiting the medical examiner’s office in Tijuana to see if her son’s body has been brought in.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.