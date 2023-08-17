Border Patrol agents pulled an unconscious woman from white car after serious traffic accident. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

SAN DIEGO (Border report) — Two Border Patrol agents are being credited for saving the life of a woman trapped inside her vehicle following a serious traffic crash earlier this week in Murrieta, California.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents assigned to the Newton-Azrak Station came upon the crash and saw the unconscious woman in a car, which was still moving and spinning on its own. It was also filled with smoke.

Agents reportedly attempted to open the car doors but found them locked.

According to a CBP statement, the agents were forced to break the vehicle’s windows before jumping inside and removing the driver’s foot from the accelerator.

Border Patrol agents broke the windows on the vehicle to gain access while it was still spinning out of control to rescue an unconscious woman trapped in the car. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

They then placed the vehicle in park and safely removed the driver from the smoking vehicle says CBP.

In the process of rescuing the woman and securing the vehicle, the agents reportedly suffered scrapes, cuts and smoke inhalation.

“Our agents are heroes on a daily basis,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. “They consistently exhibit dedication and courage beyond the call of duty, as they did during this incident … this stands as a testament to our agents’ unwavering commitment to serving our communities.”

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office and EMS arrived at the accident scene a few minutes later to stabilize the unidentified woman and transport her to a nearby hospital for further treatment.