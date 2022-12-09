EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Mexican man attempted to smuggle nearly $170,000 worth of fentanyl and black tar heroin across the border on Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

CBP officers referred the 46-year-old man to a secondary inspection after he arrived at the Ysleta Port of Entry.

After a drug-sniffing dog screened the vehicle and a non-intrusive X-ray scan, officers found several bundles containing 14.3 pounds of fentanyl and 4.9 pounds of black tar heroin.

“The work performed by dedicated CBP officers is helping keep our community safe,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “A significant quantity of dangerous drugs will not be available to the American public because of their efforts.”

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle and turned the driver over to Homeland Security Investigations.