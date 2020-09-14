Skip to content
Border Report
Chihuahua to relaunch ravaged tourism industry despite pandemic
$8M more in CARES Act funds allocated for South Texas region, but entities must apply
Mexico: Border travel restrictions again extended, now in place through October
Dean of UTRGV School of Medicine is stepping down in 2021
Cher tapes emotional PSA for South Texas county ravaged by COVID-19 after her concert
ICE won’t say why agency deported detainee while her sexual-assault complaint is pending
City of Tijuana looking for help naming rare albino peacock
Struggling with cost of distance learning, many parents in Tijuana ask that school year be suspended
Border Patrol agent, Juarez teen play catch over dried-up Rio Grande
$40 million expansion of commercial lanes at Pharr port of entry breaks ground
Hit man seen on social media gunning down driver at red light gets prison time
El Paso mayor on border travel crackdown: ‘If it’s not changing anything, I’d like to see it go away’
Fun-loving ‘Winter Texans’ can expect changes once back in region hit hard by coronavirus
No more cheap meds across the border? US lawmakers worry Mexico is opening back door to Big Pharma
DACA recipient accused of smuggling meth, CBP says
CHER PSA FOR HIDALGO COUNTY
Cher performs in Edinburg
Border agent, Juarez teen play catch
Murder at busy Juarez intersection caught on camera
BR WINTER TEXANS IN RGV AND COVID 09.14.20
Converted and Winter Texans enjoying life in South Texas and boosting local economy
Mexico implementing USMCA in ways that could raise drug prices across the border, U.S. lawmakers say
LAREDO SQUIRMISH WITH TRUMP TRAIN 09.12.20 courtesy video
LAREDO VETS PAINT MURAL OPPOSING BORDER WALL 09.12.20 courtesy video
COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS
COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands
COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing
COVID Tip: Disinfecting
COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth
COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact
COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas
COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often
