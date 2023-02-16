HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who has the best pan dulce in the Rio Grande Valley? ValleyCentral is letting you decide.

Ultimately, the battle for the best panaderia or bakery in the Valley will come down to the place with the most vocal customers who make the most mentions on our social media post.

To cast your vote in the Best of the RGV: Pan Dulce Edition, comment on the KVEO Facebook post by naming or tagging the best panaderia in the comments.

Joe De Leon/ValleyCentral

If someone has already mentioned your sweet spot, keep the momentum going with a comment of your own. The more comments listed, the more votes your pandaderia will garner.

Those with the most mentions will be featured in KVEO’s upcoming “Best of the RGV” segment.