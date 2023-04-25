HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who has the best food truck in the Rio Grande Valley? ValleyCentral is letting you decide.

Ultimately, the battle for the best food truck in the Valley will come down to the place with the most vocal customers who make the most mentions on our social media post.

To cast your vote in the Best of the RGV: Food Truck Edition, comment on the KVEO Facebook post by naming or tagging the best food truck in the comments.

If someone has already mentioned your favorite spot, keep the momentum going with a comment of your own. The more comments listed, the more votes your food truck will garner.

Those with the most mentions will be featured in KVEO’s upcoming “Best of the RGV” segment.