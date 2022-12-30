McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — We asked the viewers to vote for their favorite tamales in the Valley and they answered; the winner of Best of the RGV: Tamales Edition is Sonia’s Tamales in McAllen.

ValleyCentral spoke with Sonia Rodriguez, the owner of Sonia’s Tamales, who was joined by her daughter Felysha. Rodriguez said her business started after her mother taught her how to make tamales.

When asked what makes her tamales the best in the Rio Grande Valley, the Rodriguez’s were all smiles.

“They’re not greasy, they have quite a bit of meat,” Rodriguez said. “And the flavor is just outstanding.”

Rodriguez said the reaction from customers when they try her tamales makes her day. Additionally, she takes plenty of pride in the salsa that goes along with her tamales.

Rodriguez, while holding back tears, said that she is grateful for the support she has received as her business looks to expand.

“With my daughter helping me, and my other kids helping me, the sky is the limit,” Rodriguez said. “My workers have been with me five, 10 years some of them. I cannot do it without them. Everything is team effort.”

The Rodriguez’s will soon be opening a new location at Trenton Avenue in McAllen.

The Best of the RGV: Tamale Edition second place winner was Chey Sauceda from Harlingen, and third place was Las Marias Tamales in Pharr.

To determine the nominees, we asked viewers to vote for their favorite tamales makers on the NBC 23 Facebook page by naming and tagging their favorite place to get tamales.