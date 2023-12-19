HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the holiday season in full swing, everyone is throwing posadas. But, you can not have a posada without a big pot of menudo.

NBC23 asked viewers where they can find the best menudo in the Rio Grande Valley? These are our top three Best menudos of the RGV.

Our team drove out to Brownsville to visit our first-place winner Toddle Inn Restaurant, located at 1740 Central Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78520.

Toddle Inn is no stranger to our Best of the RGV countdown. They’ve been featured in the past.

The Toddle Inn has been using the same menudo recipe since the late 1970s. Their recipe was first introduced by a cook named Arnulfo who worked at the restaurant for many years.

Now Arnulfo’s menudo recipe lives on, satisfying Brownsville’s menudo cravings seven days a week.

“We do use honeycomb, which is higher priced, a better-cut, meatier cut of the tripe, of the beef tripe, I do like to use the higher priced one because it just comes out better,” Perez said.

The menudo is undoubtedly a crowd-pleaser! The flavor is deep and balanced, and the meat has a better texture than the meat used in many other menudos.

“I also throw in a little more meat and add pork feet, which is not for everybody but it does give it a little more flavor,” Perez said.

You can check out Toddle Inn Restaurant on Facebook.

Next, NBC23 drove to Harlingen to visit our second-place winner, Ramses Tacos and Tequilas, located at 2230 South 77 Sunshine Strip #200 in Harlingen.

The luchador-themed restaurant features large paintings of luchadores and neon signs. Although Ramses usually only serves their menudo on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, Gricelda made us a big pot of menudo for us to try on a Wednesday.

Her secret ingredients? “Mucho amor,” lots of love, and “patitas,” also known as pigs’ feet. Gricelda claims it’s the pigs’ feet that add extra flavor.

Mi Casita Cafe located at 807 Bridge Avenue in Weslaco, was the third place winner.

According to the owners, husband-and-wife team Adrian and Angelica Vallejo, their menudo recipe has been passed down in the family. The small mom-and-pop-style taqueria has a cozy dining area.

“It’s a family recipe, 50 years, you know, my aunt and uncle started a restaurant 50 years ago, and we continued the recipe,” said owner Adrian Vallejo.

According to the couple, it’s the feeling of nostalgia patrons get from their menudo that keeps them coming back for more.