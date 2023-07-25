RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A few weeks ago we asked our viewers to vote for their favorite ice cream shops in the Rio Grande Valley.

The votes are in and here are the top three winners.

We begin the Best of the RGV Ice Cream Editions in Brownsville. That is where you’ll find our third-place winner “Ice Cream Rolls Factory” on East Price Road.

“Our dad used to sell ice cream when we were little, and we thought it would be like a cool thing to do a twist to it and do it with rolled ice cream,” said owner Elsa Villarreal. “What makes us unique is we have different candies and pastries from the Mexico and the U.S.”

Like a factory visitors can customize their cold, creamy treat to suit their specific tastes.

“Ingredients and flavor. They put whatever they want from the variety of ingredients and drizzles that we have. So, they make their own flavor,” Villarreal said.

The process is fun to watch, but I learned firsthand that creating the rolls of ice cream is not as easy as it looks!

“It’s harder than it looks!”

But the end result is a delicious, unique sweet treat. Fun to watch and even more fun to eat!

“People from other parts, not just the RGV they really like the concept, the experience, and the flavor.”

A short drive away on Pablo Kisel Boulevard in Brownsville is our second-place winner “La Pale Frozen Fruit Bar.”

Behind the business a family that’s quickly approaching a century in the paleteria business!

“We’re almost 100 years. We’re at the 90 mark,” said La Pale Fruit Bar owner Daisy Alcazar.

Aptly named since La Pale is all about Mexican tradition and heritage – focusing less on frozen dairy products are more on sorbets and fresh frozen fruit creations.

“You know in the heritage of the Mexican flavors it’s what we’re used to that fresa, that tamarindo, that limon, that melon. It’s very cool for us to be able to take that into a whole business model,” Alcazar said.

And five years since they opened their doors. La Pale has sold almost 600,000 of their frozen paletas.

“When you come to la pale you’re able to get that freshness flavor our product is never old. Our product is literally pan calentito pero en paletas. You have to try it! It’s La Pale! “

And a short drive away you’ll find our first place winner. An ice cream jungle tucked away in San Benito. “Ice Monkeys!”

“It’s always been my mom’s dream to have an ice cream shop, ever since she was younger. So, she thought it would be kind of cool for me and my siblings to run it together,” said the owner’s daughter Ebony Reyes.

The family owned and opertaed buisness not only offers a creative ice cream menu, but they also offer patrons entertainmnet with a retro twist.

“So, the arcade, we decided to do that we thought maybe it would be cool to bring back 80’s 90’s era too.”

“It’s something different here in San Benito. You don’t see that much an ice cream shop converted into an arcade on one side. So, it’s pretty family oriented,” said owner Vicente Reyes.

But we’re here for the food, not the games. So, I had to inquire about their best sellers which are their Oreo banana split and the Funky Monkey.

“That one is our signature shake it’s chocolate and banana mixed together. We also put a full banana on top, whipped cream, cherry as well as Oreos and M&M’s.”

So of course, I had to try both.

But it’s not just the ice cream treats and the games that keep people coming back. It’s the feeling that you’re in a safe place where you can be accepted and treated like family.

“It’s a really nice place and there’s always treats and snacks in case we get hungry. It’s just a good, friendly environment,” said an Ice Monkeys customer.

“We love our customers and our regulars that come we always treat them like family,” said employee Ethan Reyes.