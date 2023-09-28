RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This edition’s Best of the RGV features the best elotes in the region.

We begin our Best of the RGV countdown at our third-place winner, The Eloteria Food Truck located at 1004 N. Ware Rd. in McAllen.

Keep an eye out for the black, white, and yellow vertical flags billowing in front of the truck located along the busy road.

The sleek, black truck is eye-catching, featuring an ‘I heart elote’ sign above the order window and graphic art based off of sketches made by the owner’s husband.

We met with owner Yvette Campos outside the truck to chat about her business and the elote cups offered at the Eloteria truck.

According to Yvette, the Eloteria food truck will be celebrating a year in business next month. For Yvette, starting the business was all about meeting the Valley’s insatiable demand for elote en vaso.

Their menu walks patrons through four steps: your favorite base, the basic mix-ins, toppings, and sauces.

“So, we have hundreds of different combinations for making and building your own a latte. It’s like an elote bar So people and customers have the option to build their cup the way they like it,” Campos said.

At Eloteria, it’s all about options and when it comes to choices, the truck delivers.

What truly makes their elote stand out is the sauce option.

“So, we have we offer the classic sauce, which is the elote sauce, we have two versions, we have the spicy version, and then we have the non-spicy version for those of you who don’t like you know, a very hot sauce,” Campos said. “We have Chipotle, habanero, jalapeno, those different types of sauces. We also offer a different sauce every month. This month would be the sauce of Chile poblano. And they are all made in house.”

As a lover of all things poblano, I had to try out the poblano sauce. It did not disappoint.

Eloteria is now available to cater their delicious elote at your parties and events.

Next, we made our way to Edinburg for a Best of the RGV first– our first home-based business.

There we visited Desiree Luna, the business owner behind La Elotera Hot Cheetos, to talk about her outside-the-box approach to serving elote.

Luna does not operate out of a trailer or a brick-and-mortar location, rather, she remains mobile and cooks out of her home and sells in Edinburg and Elsa.

She moves quickly between her cellphone, where she receives her orders via text and Facebook, a sink full of corn that still needed to be husked and boiled, and a giant pot of boiling corn on the cob on the stove.

Like many people, Luna started her business out of necessity of needing extra cash to fix her car.

“I sold it and within three days someone messaged me and said ‘Your corn is really good, when are you going to have corn again?” Luna said.

It was evident in my time with Luna that her family is very important to her, not only helping her when she gets busy with orders, but also as a source of motivation to succeed.

The hospitality and warmth that she exudes translated into the snacks that she serves, and most of her customers, which she lovingly calls her “Hotcheeto girls and boys” are repeat customers– visiting her not only for her cravable creations but also for her charisma and good humor.

I can attest that her corn is about as fresh as it gets and made with plenty of love.

“I always tell people, changing the world one elote at a time. It’s to inspire it’s to let everyone know, anything is possible. As long as you set your mind to it,” Luna said.

To connect with Desiree and order her homemade elote and Mexican-inspired treats, request to join her Facebook group.

We round out our Best of the RGV countdown with our first-place winner The Snack Stand and More located at 9051 Huitt Ave. in Olmito.

We sat down with part-owner Karla Escobedo to talk about the business and it’s incredible growth.

The business is currently located in an attractive, modern grey building with a to-go window and covered outdoor seating.

The inside of the restaurant is just as clean and modern as the exterior, with a light-up menu board located behind colorful ice cream coolers, metal and wood tables for guests, and even a corner with comfortable upholstered chairs under a neon sign that reads “ice cream solves everything”. A perfect spot for a selfie with a sweet treat.

In contrast to its new digs, the business started in a modest snack stand on the corner of Huitt Avenue in 2016. The old snack stand is still standing in its old location; a constant reminder of how much the business has grown since its inception.

Initially the menu was small, only serving raspas and elote.

“From there, we started getting opinions from the customers, like to have more things like snacks, and that’s what we have implemented on the menu. And we started also with ice cream, and right now we just have maybe like 50 items on the menu. And we keep adding. We just keep adding to whatever the customer wants,” Escobedo said.

According to Escobedo, the demand was so high that long lines would form at the stand drawing anger from neighboring businesses, forcing the business to move into a larger building with more room for cars to park and line up.

Although the business now had more than 50 items on its menu, I had to inquire about the best-selling elote option.

“It’s the elote chorreado. It has the yellow cheese and has Hot Cheetos, and they can also choose from Takis, Tostito’s and a lot of different chips that we have for them,” Escobedo said.

She allowed us into their clean and spacious kitchen to watch the elote be prepared. Her employee Lupita was kind enough to prepare the elote chorreado, an elote in vaso, and an elote entero for us.

The corn itself was cooked to perfection and the homemade chile, which Escobedo partially credits for the elote’s popularity, was both flavorful and delicious.

“One of the main things is that we make our own chile. We make it from scratch. We also always try to make sure that our elote is cooked to perfection and we serve it as full as we can,” she says.

You can check out The Snack Stand and More on Facebook.