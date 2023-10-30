HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This month viewers voted for their favorite cakes in the Rio Grande Valley and the results are in. The winner of the Best of the RGV: Cake Edition is Maty’s Pastry and More is San Juan.

At Maty’s customers are always top in mind so that everyone can walk out with exactly what their sweet tooth is craving.

Aly, from Maty’s said the secret ingredient to their Valley famous cakes is love.

“We love what we do and we just come everyday to work but it’s not really work,” Aly said.

The Best of the RGV: Cake Edition second place winner was Monique’s Cake Co. in Brownsville, and third place was Gloria’s Specialty Cakes in Harlingen.

To determine the nominees, we asked viewers to vote for their favorite cake shops on the NBC 23 Facebook page by naming and tagging their favorite place to get their cakes.