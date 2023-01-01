WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral’s Best of RGV asked viewers of NBC23 to nominate and vote on the best breakfast taco spot in the Rio Grande Valley.

The responses are in, and the votes tallied.

And the winner was Curbside 88 Street Food in Weslaco, where business owners Jose Luis and Veronica Solis told us how they got started.

“We started with one taco. A taco a day,” they told ValleyCentral.

But in the past year, the business has expanded to offer a variety of breakfast tacos.

“Chicharon y salsa verde. We have barbacoa. We have papa con huevo…chorizo con huevo,” the owners said. “If we have it here and we can make it, we will do it.”

At Curbside 88, the owners know good food takes time.

“Everything we do fresh by order so that’s why we do take a little bit longer on orders, because it’s fresh,” they said. “It’s not a taco that’s been sitting there for two or three hours. So, everything is fresh. We’re here from four or five in the morning, cooking everything fresh.”

As well as cooking fresh food, the owners go the extra mile to create a signature homemade flavor.

“We take our time,” they said. “Tomamos el tiempo concinando con ingredients le hechamos el ajo, le hecamos comino, le hechamos sal. A provar que este Buena la comida. Siempre poner el sazonsito para que no sea tan commercial la comida, que sea mas casera. Que sea mas como… homemade. We want it to be more like the food that our parents would give us.”

That’s what keeps people coming back for more, they said.

“We see someone new coming in here, you know, we know it’s someone who’s going to come back. I’m being serious!” they said. “They’re like ‘we’re new here,’ and I’m like ‘Ma’am, I’m going to see you again!’ And we do because I think we put in a lot of work to our tortillas, to our food. We have people that come every day.”