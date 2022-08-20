(iSeeCars) – The average one-to-five-year-old car cost an average of $34,291 in July according to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over 1.8 million used car sales. This is up slightly from June when the average used car cost an average of $34,154, and marks the second month of slight increases after four months of slowing price growth.

Average Used Car Prices by State

Some states pay more than others for used cars. Here is a ranking of the average used car price by state by ascending order:

Average Used Car Price by State – iSeeCars Rank State Average Used Car Price 1 Rhode Island $31,294 2 Delaware $31,544 3 Ohio $31,704 4 Vermont $31,719 5 Indiana $32,026 6 Michigan $32,488 7 Nevada $32,843 8 Hawaii $32,887 9 New Hampshire $33,021 10 Connecticut $33,033 11 Maryland $33,042 12 Alabama $33,066 13 Oklahoma $33,145 14 Pennsylvania $33,163 15 Florida $33,229 16 Utah $33,344 17 Kentucky $33,352 18 Virginia $33,512 19 Maine $33,631 20 New York $33,653 21 Tennessee $33,678 22 Massachusetts $33,713 23 Wisconsin $33,785 24 Missouri $33,908 25 Louisiana $33,937 26 New Jersey $34,009 27 Mississippi $34,048 28 West Virginia $34,125 29 North Carolina $34,145 30 Arizona $34,174 31 New Mexico $34,242 32 Kansas $34,286 Average Used Car Price $34,291 33 Texas $34,340 34 Minnesota $34,460 35 California $34,617 36 Oregon $34,683 37 Nebraska $34,736 38 Illinois $34,781 39 Colorado $34,787 40 Iowa $34,892 41 Georgia $34,936 42 Washington $35,265 43 Arkansas $35,499 44 South Carolina $35,697 45 Idaho $36,679 46 North Dakota $37,279 47 South Dakota $37,396 48 Montana $38,205 49 Wyoming $41,629 50 Alaska $42,617

Rhode Island is the state with the lowest average used car price of $31,294.

Alaska is the state with the highest average used car price of $42,617.

What does this mean for consumers? The current state of the used car market presents a lucrative trade-in opportunity for consumers who have a used vehicle to sell. While consumers were previously advised to wait to purchase a used car if they were able to do so, the microchip shortage is expected to persist until early 2023. The best way to avoid severe price hikes for the foreseeable future is to purchase a used vehicle that isn’t in very high demand, such as a sedan, and if possible, purchase it from a state or region with lower price increases.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.8 million 1-5-year-old used car sales in July 2021 and 2022. The average listing prices of each car model were compared between the two time periods, and the differences were expressed as both a percentage difference from the 2021 price as well as a dollar difference. Heavy-duty vehicles, low-volume vehicles, vehicles discontinued as of the 2022 model year, and vehicles with fewer than 4 of the 5 model years for each period were excluded from further analysis.

