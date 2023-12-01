Get ready to head back to Fury Road.

A new “Mad Max” movie is set to hit theaters on May 24, 2024, and the first trailer has been released.

Titled “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” the movie is a prequel to 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and was directed by series creator George Miller.

The movie centers on the character Imperator Furiosa, played in “Fury Road” by Charlize Theron. Playing the character for the bulk of the scenes in the new movie is Anya Taylor-Joy, best known for her role in the miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit.” She also recently starred in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “The Northman.”

As the trailer reveals, we’ll also see Furiosa as a young child. The trailer also reveals that a younger version of Immortan Joe, played by the late Hugh Keays-Byrne in “Fury Road,” will appear, this time thought to be played by Tom Burke. He won’t be the main antagonist of the movie, though. That honor will go to the new character Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth.

What isn’t clear is whether titular character Max Rockatansky will appear, though it isn’t looking likely given the timeline of the story. It’s why previous rumors have referred to the film as a spinoff.

The trailer also reveals some of the customized cars and trucks that will appear, something that has been a feature of the series since the first film when Max’s Pursuit Special, an XB-series 1973 Ford Falcon GT coupe, was revealed.

The movie has been produced by Warner Bros. According to the studio’s synopsis, in the movie the young Furiosa is kidnapped by a biker gang led by Dementus. After sweeping through the wasteland, they eventually come across the citadel of Immortan Joe and his War Boys, where a war for dominance ensues.

Related Articles