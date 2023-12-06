Toyota this week unveiled the Urban SUV Concept, previewing a small electric SUV for the European market. But such a vehicle could also makes sense in the U.S.

The concept measures 169.2 inches long, 71.6 inches wide, and 63.7 inches tall, making it a few inches shorter than a Toyota Corolla Cross. The eventual production version is aimed at the B-SUV segment in Europe, where Toyota’s current entry is the Yaris Cross hybrid, the automaker said in a press release.

Toyota Urban SUV Concept

Production is scheduled to start in 2024, with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, as well as two different battery pack options. This model will be one of six EVs Toyota plans to launch in Europe by 2026. The automaker is also including plug-in hybrids in its European plans, having launched a C-HR plug-in hybrid in 2022.

Toyota might not limit this idea to Europe, though. Although Toyota hasn’t said this, visually the Urban SUV Concept appears to be an evolution of its bZ Compact SUV Concept, which the automaker chose to debut at the Los Angeles auto show last year. The new concept is about 10 inches shorter than the bZ Compact SUV Concept however.

Toyota Urban SUV Concept

Toyota claimed earlier this year that it plans to launch ten EV models ranging from luxury vehicles to compact cars and commercial vehicles, “mainly in the United States and China” by 2025.

It’s unclear if a small SUV based on the Urban SUV or bZ Compact SUV concepts will be among these new models. Toyota has confirmed that is planning something larger. In May, the automaker announced a three-row electric SUV, and quickly confirmed that the model will be assembled in the U.S. starting in 2025.

