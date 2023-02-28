Historic Italian brand Lancia, today part of the Stellantis fold, has languished for years with just one model, the Ypsilon, a minicar last redesigned in 2011.

With the backing of Stellantis, Lancia is developing three electric vehicles as part of a brand revival, including a redesigned Ypsilon, a modern Delta, and a new flagship.

In an update on the revival plans provided on Tuesday, Lancia said the redesigned Ypsilon will come in 2024, followed by the flagship in 2026, and the Delta in 2028.

Lancia hasn’t provided any specific details on the new models. The Ypsilon will likely be a twin to the new electric Fiat 500e that will arrive in the U.S. in 2024, similar to how the current car is a twin to the former Fiat 500.

1995 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione II

The flagship might end up as a modern Aurelia, while the Delta is expected to return as a performance-focused hatch, perhaps like the rally-inspired Delta HF of the 1980s. In its update, Lancia said the Delta will “inspire car enthusiasts across Europe.”

In addition to adopting electric powertrains for all future models, Lancia said it will also increase the use of sustainable materials in its cars in an effort to improve the overall sustainability of the brand. For example, at least 50% of all surfaces that can be touched will be made of environmentally friendly materials, Lancia said. This will make Lancia the brand with the highest level of recycled materials within the Stellantis fold.

As a possible preview of what’s to come, Lancia will reveal a concept in mid-April during Milan Design Week.

Don’t look for any of the new Lancias to reach the U.S., as the brand is fully focused on the European market.

Related Articles