Everrati believes its electric Land Rover Defender conversion could be the perfect accessory for a super yacht.

Ahead of the 2023 Monaco yacht show, the U.K. EV conversion company unveiled the Land Rover Defender “Shore Tender,” a vehicle designed to give yacht owners a land-based mode of transportation at their ports of call without the need for gas or diesel. The electric Land Rover is designed to be stowed onboard a yacht, unloaded, and driven around while the yacht is docked.

In addition to being designed with yacht stowage in mind, the Shore Tender features appropriately nautical touches like a sailcloth roof awning, capstans, and floor panels made from plastic recovered from the ocean. It also features removable doors, a built-in champagne chiller, and picnic baskets. Customers can also choose paint colors to match their yachts, and Everrati will include custom sailcloth duffel bags embroidered with the name of the yacht and any logos the customer might want to add.

Everrati announced its Land Rover Defender EV conversion late last year, but still hasn’t provided detailed specifications. It also hasn’t confirmed pricing for the Shore Tender, but the standard Defender conversion starts at 185,000 British pounds ($223,228 at current exchange rates). The company also offers first-generation Range Rover and Land Rover Series IIA conversions.

Land Rover Defender EV Shore Tender by Everrati

Founded in 2019, Everrati started out with electric conversions of the 964-generation Porsche 911. It’s since expanded its portfolio to include not only classic Land Rovers, but also Ford GT40 replicas and the W113 Mercedes-Benz SL “Pagoda.”

Other companies have been offering electric Defender conversions as well. Electrogenic, another U.K. firm, announced a drop-in electric conversion kit in 2022. This was aimed more at work vehicles than toys of the wealthy. There’s also North Carolina’s Raglan which builds a 600-hp Defender EV using Tesla components.

