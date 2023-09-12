On Tuesday, the 2024 Ford F-150 lineup debuted with a new standard powertrain, an updated design, more standard technology, a dual-action tailgate with a door, and a revised Raptor lineup with more power for the R model.

When the 2024 Ford F-150 arrives in dealers in the first quarter of 2024 it will start at $38,565 including $1,995 for destination. The Raptor R will top the lineup at $111,550.

2024 Ford F-150

F-150 goes Platinum Plus, gains tailgate door

The F-150 lineup as a whole shuffles with the Limited model disappearing and a Platinum Plus model stepping in as the new top-spec truck. Three cab styles and three bed lengths will be offered.

Every F-150 features new headlights and taillights, wider grilles, and new wheel designs. The bodywork carries over.

2024 Ford F-150 2024 Ford F-150 2024 Ford F-150

A new tailgate door, dubbed Pro Access Tailgate, can be opened with detents to stop it at 37-, 70-, or 100-degree angles to prevent hitting a trailer. It eliminates the two-foot reach over the tailgate, is positioned over the bumper detent (which now doubles as a step), and enables quick access to the bed.

Ford has carved out a storage compartment on the passenger side of the bed that can hold work gloves, tow ropes, and more. Trucks without the available power outlets on the driver side will get a second compartment.

2024 Ford F-150

F-150 gets bigger screens

Every 2024 F-150 will feature a 12.0-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.0-inch touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be standard as will a 5G wireless modem with the ability to broadcast up to 10 devices. The truck is capable of receiving over-the-air software updates. Ford’s lie-flat front seats will now be optional on Lariat and King Ranch models, and will be standard on the Platinum Plus.

Ford’s BlueCruise 1.2 hands-free driver assistance will be equipped on certain trims. After the 90-day trial period is up, owners will be able to activate it on a monthly or annual basis.

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor

F-150 Raptor upgrades shocks and power output

Every F-150 Raptor will feature the styling updates applied to the F-150 lineup, but it’s the hidden bits that are the most interesting.

The Fox Live Valve shocks with position-sensitive compression settings and active damping remain standard for the off-road pickup. New Fox Dual Live Valve shocks will be available and add variable rebound damping for better body control on the shock’s downstroke.

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor

Standard Raptors will continue with the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 rated at 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque, but Raptor Rs and their 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 will have more than 700 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque, though Ford won’t say how much yet. Spokesperson Dawn McKenzie just said the updated Raptor R will be the most powerful F-150 and production desert-running off-road pickup truck money can buy, which means it’ll have more power than the soon-to-be-dead Ram TRX’s 702 hp.

New modular bumpers somewhat modeled after the Bronco’s will be available, as will a dealer installed Rigid LED light bar. The modular bumper has modified end caps that expose more tire.

2024 Ford F-150

F-150 Tremor can recover itself

F-150 Tremor buyers will have a new option to enhance the truck’s off-road recovery ability. A 12,000-pound Warn winch will be offered as a dealer-installed accessory. It will come mounted to the newly available modular front bumper, and the package will include specific front springs to handle the extra weight on the front end. The winch integrates with the truck’s safety systems and includes parking sensors and a forward-facing camera for the surround-view camera system.

The same Rigid bolt-on light bar available on the Raptor will also be optional on the Tremor, though not with the winch.

2024 Ford F-150

F-150 goes (nearly) all turbocharged

The base F-150 drops the naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V-6. Base models will be powered by the previously available 2.7-liter turbo-6, which was rated at 325 hp and 400 lb-ft. The 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6, 5.0-liter V-8, and 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 hybrid powertrains will all carry forward, but Ford hasn’t released 2024 power ratings for these engines yet. Every F-150 will continue with a 10-speed automatic transmission. While 2WD will come standard, 4WD will be available with a 2-speed transfer case, a locking rear differential, and on some models, a Torsen limited-slip front differential.

